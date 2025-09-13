IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India coach drops massive hint on playing XI for mega clash against Pakistan

India's opening match saw them field just one specialist fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube serving as the other seam-bowling options, supported by a three-pronged spin attack. This move, which saw the exclusion of Arshdeep Singh, was based on the wicket and conditions.

India is prepared to face Pakistan in the most significant match of the Asia Cup 2025 Group stage on September 14 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium. This encounter marks the first T20I clash between the two teams since the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue require a win in this match to secure their place in the Super Four stage of the tournament. Although there have been discussions regarding the potential playing XI, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has largely indicated which players are likely to compete against Pakistan.

During the press conference prior to the India vs Pakistan mega match, Ryan ten Doeschate mentioned that they are unlikely to make any alterations to the playing XI from the team that convincingly defeated UAE by 9 wickets in their opening match of the tournament.

“Unlikely to make changes. The biggest information takeaway is from when we played here in the Champions Trophy. We feel that the wickets plaed differently. But we feel that the combination that played in the 1st game as right set up. The overriding principle is that we won’t risk our players who can play at different positions, like Sanju," ten Doeschate told the media.

As a result, Arshdeep Singh will miss his second consecutive match in the Asia Cup 2025. The leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, Arshdeep was replaced by an additional all-rounder, Shivam Dube. Consequently, India will also field three spinners—Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy—against Pakistan.

Sanju Samson will remain in the middle order, while Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the batting for India.

India's likely playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar calls IND vs PAK 'post-war' clash, sparks debate with explosive statement