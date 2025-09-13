IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: How have men in blue fared in T20Is at Dubai International cricket stadium?

When considering India's T20I record at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash with Pakistan, a mixed but generally successful picture emerges.

India is set to face Pakistan in their second Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. This highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the same location where the Men in Blue triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets during the Champions Trophy. In that game, star batsman Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century and was named Player of the Match.

The team led by Suryakumar Yadav will strive to replicate their previous success against their arch-rivals Pakistan, aiming to secure a spot in the Super Fours of the current tournament.

However, the Men in Blue will encounter a significant challenge in Dubai, as Pakistan holds a superior record against them. They have emerged victorious in two out of three T20I matches against their arch-rivals India, who are competing here.

The initial encounter between these two teams in the shortest format at this venue occurred in October 2021. In that T20 World Cup match, Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 152 runs in just 17.5 overs, securing victory by 10 wickets.

Subsequently, they faced off twice in the 2022 Asia Cup, with each team claiming one victory.

India vs Pakistan: T20I Record at Dubai

India and Pakistan have played 3 T20Is against each other at Dubai Intl Stadium. Out of these 3 matches, India have won 2, and Pakistan have won 1.

The highest T20I total by any team vs the other at this ground is 192, posted by India.

Pakistan’s highest score against India at Dubai in T20Is is 182, achieved in one of these matches.

Other Key Individual Performances:

Highest Team Total: India holds the record for the highest T20I total at the venue, having scored 212/2 against Afghanistan in 2022.

Highest Individual Score: The highest individual T20I score at the stadium was also by an Indian player, with Virat Kohli's incredible 122 not out against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Best Bowling Figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record for the best bowling figures in a T20I at the stadium, taking 5 wickets for just 4 runs, also against Afghanistan in 2022.

