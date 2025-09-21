Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve big T20I feat for India

Currently, only Arshdeep Singh, who recently became the first Indian to claim 100 T20I wickets, sits ahead of Pandya in the all-time wickets list. Pandya’s performance against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash added another milestone to his illustrious career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve big T20I feat for India
Hardik Pandya has maintained his remarkable form in the Asia Cup 2025, showcasing his all-around talent and setting a new record for India in T20I cricket. During the crucial Super 4 match against Pakistan, the all-rounder overtook Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game.

Pandya entered the match tied with Chahal at 96 wickets and reached this milestone with his first wicket of the night. His contributions have been pivotal in India's success in the tournament, consistently excelling with both bat and ball. This achievement places him just behind Arshdeep Singh, who recently made history as the first Indian bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets.

This accomplishment highlights Pandya's growth as a fast-bowling all-rounder, making him an essential player for the Indian team. His knack for taking key wickets while maintaining a solid economy rate during the middle overs has been crucial in limiting the opposition's scoring.

Meanwhile, Chahal, who has not been a regular feature in the T20I squad for a while, now finds himself in third place on the list. This record further solidifies Pandya's role as a key player in India's T20I strategy. With both Arshdeep and Hardik in top form, the Indian bowling lineup appears well-prepared to face any challenges that arise in the remainder of the Asia Cup.

Most T20I Wickets for India 

Arshdeep Singh – 100

Hardik Pandya – 97*

Yuzvendra Chahal – 96

Jasprit Bumrah – 92

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 90

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off Hardik Pandya - Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
