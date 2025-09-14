IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve incredible feat vs Pakistan

He accomplished this feat by dismissing opener Saim Ayub with a catch to Jasprit Bumrah at point, after starting his over with a wide. He also contributed significantly on the field by taking a crucial catch to dismiss Sahibzada Farhan later in the innings.

India is currently facing Pakistan in the most significant match of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first in this crucial encounter, while India has made a sensational start with the ball, claiming two wickets in the opening two overs. The first breakthrough came from Hardik Pandya, who dismissed Saim Ayub. With this wicket, the star all-rounder has made history.

Hardik Pandya took the wicket of Saim Ayub with the very first legal delivery of the match. This marks the first occasion that an Indian player has taken a wicket on the first ball of a T20I match against Pakistan. Overall, he becomes the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat, following Arshdeep Singh, who accomplished it in the T20 World Cup 2024 against the USA.

Hardik Pandya is now the third bowler in history to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20I match against Pakistan. The first to do so was Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara in a match back in 2009, and South Africa's George Linde replicated this achievement in 2021.

Hardik Pandya is just 9 runs away from creating history

Hardik Pandya has amassed 91 runs for India against Pakistan in T20Is. He is already India's leading wicket-taker against the Men in Green in this format, with 13 wickets to his credit. If he scores 9 more runs in this pivotal Asia Cup 2025 match, Hardik Pandya will become the first player in history to score 100 runs and take over 10 wickets in T20Is for India against Pakistan.

