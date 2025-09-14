IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 runs to achieve THIS rare feat

Pandya’s record would cement his reputation as India’s premier all-rounder in the historic rivalry, as no other Indian has achieved this double milestone against Pakistan in T20Is.

India is gearing up to face Pakistan in the most significant match of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage. This encounter marks the first time the two teams will clash in a T20I since the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik Pandya is expected to play a vital role for India if they aim to secure a victory and nearly guarantee their spot in the Super Four stage. The star all-rounder has consistently excelled against Pakistan in the shortest format and is on the brink of making history.

Hardik Pandya has accumulated 91 runs for India against Pakistan in T20Is. He currently holds the record as India's leading wicket-taker against the Men in Green in this format, with 13 wickets to his credit. Should he score 9 more runs in this pivotal Asia Cup 2025 match, Hardik Pandya will become the first player in history to achieve 100 runs and take over 10 wickets in T20Is for India against Pakistan.

India unlikely to make changes vs Pakistan

During the press conference ahead of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster match, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate indicated that they are unlikely to alter the playing XI from the squad that triumphed over UAE by 9 wickets in their tournament opener.

“Unlikely to make changes. The biggest information takeaway is from when we played here in the Champions Trophy. We feel that the wickets plaed differently. But we feel that the combination that played in the 1st game as right set up. The overriding principle is that we won’t risk our players who can play at different positions, like Sanju," ten Doeschate told the media.

Consequently, Arshdeep Singh will be absent for his second match in a row during the Asia Cup 2025. The top wicket-taker for India in T20Is, Arshdeep has been substituted by another all-rounder, Shivam Dube. As a result, India will also include three spinners—Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy—in their lineup against Pakistan. Sanju Samson will stay in the middle order, while Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are set to open the batting for India.

India's likely playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

