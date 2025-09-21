Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Former India cricketer takes surprising stand on handshake controversy, says 'there was nothing....'

Ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, a former India cricketer has weighed in on the recent ‘no-handshake’ controversy. With fans and media focused on the off-field drama, his comments add a refreshing perspective.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Former India cricketer takes surprising stand on handshake controversy, says 'there was nothing....'
India is gearing up to face Pakistan in a thrilling showdown during the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025. This marks the second encounter between the two teams in the tournament, following India's victory in the Group Stage by 7 wickets. However, this match was marred by post-match controversy as Team India declined to shake hands with Pakistan. Reports suggest that they may continue this 'no-handshake' stance in the upcoming Super Four match. 

In light of this, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has expressed his disagreement with Team India's decision, which has received praise from many. During a special Asia Cup segment on NDTV, Azharuddin shared his perspective on the controversy, stating that he believes there is nothing inappropriate about shaking hands.

“I feel that there was nothing wrong with shaking hands. When you are playing the match, you might as well play with everything, like shake hands or whatever. I don’t know what the problem was. I really cannot understand. But I don’t feel there was anything wrong,” he said.

“When you’re playing in protest, you might as well not play. There’s no point playing under protest. Once you’ve agreed to play-be it ICC events or the Asia Cup-then you must play with full intensity. Otherwise, there’s no need to play at all.”

In their previous game, Pakistan chose to bat after winning the toss in the Group A match versus India in Dubai on September 14. India's bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy, put a lot of pressure on Pakistan's batters. Pakistan was only able to score 127/9, thanks to Shaheen Afridi's late hits. Kuldeep was the best bowler, with 3/18 stats.

India seemed good chasing 128. Abhishek Sharma helped India start strong with a quick 31. After that, Suryakumar Yadav and the captain had a 50-run partnership for the third wicket, and the captain's 47-run innings secured India's victory.

Also read| 'Psychiatrist bhi raato raat...': Ex-PCB chief trolls Pakistan team ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, Asia Cup 2025

Also read| 'Psychiatrist bhi raato raat...': Ex-PCB chief trolls Pakistan team ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, Asia Cup 2025
