IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?

The 2025 final is the first time India and Pakistan have faced each other in the Asia Cup final since the tournament’s inception 41 years ago. India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles before 2025; Pakistan has two.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?
The stage is set for a momentous encounter as India and Pakistan gear up to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday—a matchup that, astonishingly, has never taken place in the tournament's 41-year history. While India approaches the final as the team in form, having triumphed over their rivals twice in this edition, history indicates that Pakistan may possess a psychological advantage when the championship is at stake.

The Final Showdown: Pakistan Leads Head-to-Head

Historically, the ultimate test of this rivalry has leaned in favor of the Men in Green. In finals of multi-nation limited-overs tournaments (involving more than three teams), Pakistan has frequently emerged victorious over India.

In five significant tournament finals where these two teams have faced each other, Pakistan has secured three wins, while India has claimed two. This record provides the Pakistani team with a vital psychological edge, even in light of their recent difficulties against India.

Among Pakistan's most notable final victories are the iconic 1986 Austral-Asia Cup, won by Javed Miandad's last-ball six, and their recent comprehensive 180-run victory over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final at The Oval. India's victories occurred in the inaugural 1985 World Championship of Cricket and the exhilarating 2007 ICC T20 World Cup Final.

India's Current Dominance

Nevertheless, India stands out as the clear favorite based on their current performance. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, has shown dominance throughout the Asia Cup 2025, a T20 format tournament. They achieved convincing victories against Pakistan in both the group stage and the Super Four, showcasing a robust all-round performance driven by their top-order batting and disciplined bowling.

The final will present a clash of contrasting narratives: Pakistan, leaning on their historical success in major finals, and India, relying on their relentless current form and superiority in the T20 format. For cricket enthusiasts around the globe, this inaugural Asia Cup final between these two powerhouses promises a contest rich in high drama and unpredictable excitement.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
