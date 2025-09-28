Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required

Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here

Nepal script history in Sharjah, topple Test playing nation by 19 runs in T20I

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday post for son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima shares unseen photo family photo: 'To rockstar...'

Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: A look at couple's dreamy love story, from studio friends to soulmates

Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...

Vijay Rally Stampede: Death toll climbs to 39 at Karur TVK rally, CM MK Stalin orders judicial probe

Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

Lata Mangeshkar: 5 melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

Kaneria stressed that Team India cannot take Pakistan lightly, as their fielding and middle-order performance could prove decisive in the summit clash. According to the former leg-spinner, lapses in the middle order or on the field could allow Pakistan to gain an advantage in the Asia Cup final.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final, ex-Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has cautioned Team India against taking Pakistan lightly, highlighting concerns over India's fielding and middle-order performance. Kaneria emphasised that India needs to regain the fitness and fielding standards seen during Virat Kohli's era to outplay Pakistan. 

Ex-Pakistani spinner warns Team India against taking Pakistan lightly

Kaneria stressed that the favourites cannot take their arch-rivals lightly as their fielding and middle-order performance could prove decisive in the summit clash. “It will be an interesting final. One cannot take Pakistan lightly in this match. India is undoubtedly the favourite, but its fielding and middle order remain a concern. During Virat Kohli’s era, India’s fielding and fitness standards were top-notch.
They will need to work hard on this,” Kaneria told IANS.

Kaneria recalled the era when Kohli led India, noting that the team’s discipline, fitness, and sharp fielding often made the difference in tight contests. According to the former leg-spinner, while India boasts a strong batting lineup and a formidable bowling attack, lapses in the middle order or on the field could allow Pakistan to gain an advantage.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar calls Pakistan 'highly emotional team'

Even Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes India should not take their opponent lightly, stating that Pakistan is a "highly emotional team" in any final they play. “India look like the favourites to win the Asia Cup final against Pakistan because they’ve shown great bowling performances, and their batting has also been going well. There’s just one issue. If opener Abhishek Sharma is dismissed early, then there are chances of the middle order being exposed in the powerplay,” Panesar told IANS.

“This can cause damage because Pakistan is a highly emotional team in any final, and they’ll play rigorously. They’ll need early wickets, and the fast bowling must be good in the powerplay," he added.

Fans across the subcontinent are eagerly awaiting the final, with social media abuzz over team strategies, player form, and key match-ups. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the first India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup history, spanning 17 editions and 41 years.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'
Jaishankar's BIG statement at BRICS meet: 'As rising tariff volatility...'
Dev Anand's birth anniversary: 7 timeless movies Gen Z should watch to discover his cinematic legacy
Dev Anand's birth anniversary: 7 timeless movies Gen Z should watch
'Only thing they are better at is...': Former spinner Amit Mishra takes sly dig at Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
Amit Mishra takes sly dig at Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocco beach, WATCH
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocc
Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...
Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC com
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE