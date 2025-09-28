IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

Kaneria stressed that Team India cannot take Pakistan lightly, as their fielding and middle-order performance could prove decisive in the summit clash. According to the former leg-spinner, lapses in the middle order or on the field could allow Pakistan to gain an advantage in the Asia Cup final.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final, ex-Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has cautioned Team India against taking Pakistan lightly, highlighting concerns over India's fielding and middle-order performance. Kaneria emphasised that India needs to regain the fitness and fielding standards seen during Virat Kohli's era to outplay Pakistan.



Ex-Pakistani spinner warns Team India against taking Pakistan lightly

Kaneria stressed that the favourites cannot take their arch-rivals lightly as their fielding and middle-order performance could prove decisive in the summit clash. “It will be an interesting final. One cannot take Pakistan lightly in this match. India is undoubtedly the favourite, but its fielding and middle order remain a concern. During Virat Kohli’s era, India’s fielding and fitness standards were top-notch.

They will need to work hard on this,” Kaneria told IANS.



Kaneria recalled the era when Kohli led India, noting that the team’s discipline, fitness, and sharp fielding often made the difference in tight contests. According to the former leg-spinner, while India boasts a strong batting lineup and a formidable bowling attack, lapses in the middle order or on the field could allow Pakistan to gain an advantage.



Former England spinner Monty Panesar calls Pakistan 'highly emotional team'

Even Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes India should not take their opponent lightly, stating that Pakistan is a "highly emotional team" in any final they play. “India look like the favourites to win the Asia Cup final against Pakistan because they’ve shown great bowling performances, and their batting has also been going well. There’s just one issue. If opener Abhishek Sharma is dismissed early, then there are chances of the middle order being exposed in the powerplay,” Panesar told IANS.

“This can cause damage because Pakistan is a highly emotional team in any final, and they’ll play rigorously. They’ll need early wickets, and the fast bowling must be good in the powerplay," he added.

Fans across the subcontinent are eagerly awaiting the final, with social media abuzz over team strategies, player form, and key match-ups. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the first India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup history, spanning 17 editions and 41 years.



(With inputs from IANS)