CRICKET

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 Final as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for another high-voltage clash. Beyond the team battle, the spotlight will be on some fiery player face-offs that could decide the fate of the trophy.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
The final of the Asia Cup 2025 promises to be a fiercely contested match as India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, faces off against their long-standing rival Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This encounter marks the first time these two arch-rivals will compete for the title in the tournament's history.

This match will be the third clash between the teams in a span of just two weeks, following India's victories in all their group stage and Super Four phase matches.

During the group stage, India achieved a win by seven wickets on September 14, and subsequently secured a six-wicket victory on September 21.

Top player battles to watch during India vs Pakistan match

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Abhishek aggressively targeted Shaheen during the Asia Super 4 match, leading to a verbal exchange between them. Shaheen will be eager to seek revenge, but Abhishek is also anticipated to rise to the challenge. The victor of this confrontation could significantly influence the result of the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Shubman Gill vs Haris Rauf

Rauf’s ‘6-0’ gestures towards India in the Asia Cup Super 4 match were not well received by fans across the border. Gill is one of our key batsmen, while Rauf stands out as a leading bowler for the opposing team. If Gill can take him out of the game early, India's chances of achieving a substantial total will increase. Should we bat second, removing Rauf from the equation will facilitate a smoother chase.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Abrar Ahmed

Suryakumar will strive to score heavily in the Asia Cup 2025 final, with Abrar being a bowler he will look to dominate. Abrar has performed well throughout the tournament, but India managed to get the better of him in the Super 4. In the Group A match, he was the sole bowler who posed a challenge to the Indian batsmen. Who will emerge victorious in this contest of determination? It will be intriguing to observe.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Fakhar Zaman

The rivalry between Bumrah and Zaman traces back to the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Bumrah’s no-ball granted Zaman a second chance, allowing him to score a match-winning century. However, much time has elapsed, and Bumrah is now keen to rectify that moment. Zaman also has something to prove after being dismissed due to a contentious decision in the Super 4. For India, containing or dismissing Zaman early will be advantageous. If Zaman gains the upper hand over Bumrah, Pakistan will be well-positioned to accelerate their scoring rate. This could be the most crucial showdown of the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Hardik Pandya vs Sahibzada Farhan

Hardik will share the new ball with Bumrah, and Farhan will be a player to watch. In the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, Farhan batted effectively, although he could have performed better. His celebratory gesture sparked outrage among Indian fans and analysts alike. Farhan will aim to score more rapidly in the final, and taking on Hardik is one strategy to achieve that. Hardik boasts an impressive record with the ball in T20Is against Pakistan, making this matchup a battle within a battle.

Also read| 'Get Abhishek Bachchan out early...': Shoaib Akhtar’s brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma’s name ahead of IND vs PAK final goes viral

Also read| 'Get Abhishek Bachchan out early...': Shoaib Akhtar's brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma's name ahead of IND vs PAK final goes viral
