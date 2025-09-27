IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record

His performance in this Asia Cup has included three consecutive half-centuries in the Super 4 stage, and he holds a strike rate above 200, underlining his explosive batting style. This milestone will add another memorable chapter to the India-Pakistan rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025.

World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma is currently at the top of the highest run-scorers list in the Asia Cup 2025. In six matches, the 25-year-old cricketer from Amritsar has accumulated 309 runs. Abhishek, who achieved three half-centuries in three Super 4 matches for the team led by Suryakumar Yadav, will have an opportunity to etch his name in the history books on Sunday (September 28).

Suppose Abhishek manages to score at least 94 runs during the Asia Cup 2025 final, which will take place between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In that case, he will set a new world record for the most runs scored in a T20I series or tournament.

Currently, the record for the most runs in a T20I series or tournament belongs to Canada’s Aaron Johnson. Johnson played seven matches for Canada in the 2022 Desert Cup T20I Series, amassing a total of 402 runs. He is the only player globally to have scored over 400 runs in a T20I series or tournament.

Among players from full-member teams, the record for the most runs in a T20I series or tournament is held by Phil Salt. Salt scored a total of 331 runs for England in five matches against the West Indies in December 2023.

In addition to the chance to break the record for the most runs in a T20I series or tournament, Abhishek also has the opportunity to surpass the record for the most runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is combined).

Currently, this record is held by Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya. The legendary opener and former captain played five matches in the 2008 Asia Cup, scoring 378 runs.

Abhishek, who already holds the record for the most runs in one edition of the Asia Cup T20Is, needs to score at least 70 runs against Pakistan on Sunday to surpass Jayasuriya’s record.

If he scores at least 64 runs, he will also break Suresh Raina’s record for the most runs for India in a single edition of the Asia Cup. Raina played six matches for the MS Dhoni-led side in the 2008 Asia Cup, scoring two centuries and two half-centuries to accumulate a total of 372 runs.

