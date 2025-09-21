Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral

Amid the high-octane atmosphere of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai, a heartwarming moment involving Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has gone viral on social media.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 09:22 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
    The rivalry between India and Pakistan has always transcended cricket – it embodies a thrilling blend of sport, emotion, and frequently, political tensions. As the two teams clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage on Sunday, September 21, the atmosphere has escalated to a boiling point both on and off the pitch. Over the years, a key aspect of this contemporary rivalry has been India’s knack for mentally distancing themselves from external distractions, particularly political chatter. Suryakumar Yadav’s squad has displayed exceptional poise, concentrating solely on the game and allowing their performances to do the talking. Conversely, Pakistan has often seemed emotionally unsettled, and this psychological fragility may be a factor in their recent struggles in this matchup.

    India has triumphed in each of the last six meetings across various formats, while Pakistan’s most recent victory occurred during the 2022 Asia Cup, ironically at the same Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

    In the midst of rising tensions, a moment of sportsmanship provided a refreshing contrast. When the Pakistani team arrived at the stadium for practice, Fakhar Zaman was spotted pausing to sign autographs for a group of Indian supporters. His heartfelt interaction was widely circulated on social media, with many users, particularly from Pakistan, emphasizing it as a significant message: “Keep politics out of sport.”

    This moment has since gone viral, receiving acclaim for rising above the political clamor and reminding everyone of the true essence of cricket.

    While Pakistan has openly criticized India for “intertwining politics with sport,” recent footage from their practice session presents a different narrative. Pacer Haris Rauf was observed gesturing “6-0” towards the crowd – widely interpreted as a political nod to the Pakistani military’s recent assertions of downing six Indian jets amid ongoing border disputes.

    Such behavior, from a team that has been vocal about keeping politics separate from cricket, has faced backlash for hypocrisy and has further strained the sporting atmosphere.

