IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill fuels fiery showdown - Watch

The intense Super 4 match between India and Pakistan erupted into a heated on-field confrontation as Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf exchanged fiery words, with Shubman Gill also getting involved. This incident, occurring during India's determined run chase, heightened the tension in an already politically charged atmosphere.

The flashpoint arose during the fifth over of India's innings. Following a strong start from the Indian openers, the pressure was evidently building on the Pakistani bowlers. Haris Rauf, clearly frustrated after a costly over, had some words for Abhishek Sharma. However, the young Indian opener, in exceptional form, stood his ground and retaliated, resulting in a fierce face-off.

gill and abhishek shown aukat to this porki haris rauf#INDvPAK #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/0QByqZnNE0 — SouLKirmada (@BabluuuuOp) September 21, 2025

The situation intensified when Shubman Gill, positioned at the non-striker's end, intervened to back his opening partner. The on-field umpire, Gazi Sohel, was compelled to step in and physically separate the players as the dispute escalated.

This was not the first instance of tempers flaring during the match. Just a few overs prior, Gill had a similar heated exchange with Shaheen Shah Afridi after hitting the fast bowler for a boundary. These fiery confrontations on the field highlight the immense pressure and a rivalry that transcends mere sport.

The on-field disputes emphasize the palpable tension that has characterized this particular India-Pakistan encounter, from the controversial "no-handshake" policy to the aggressive celebrations and now the verbal skirmishes. As both teams vie for a place in the final, the drama has proven to be as enthralling as the cricketing action itself.

