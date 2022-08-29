Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Three fatal mistakes committed by Babar Azam's team

Image: Twitter/BCCI

The second match of the Asia Cup 2022 was between archrivals India versus Pakistan, and as expected it went to the last over. India was looking like a better team throughout and thus won the match by 5 wickets. On paper, it might look like a close match, but India was never actually in trouble and cruised to the victory quite comprehensively.

India’s win was also aided by glaring strategic mistakes done by the Pakistan team. We have compiled three of them. Had they not been done, India might have struggled till the last ball.

Last over by Mohammad Nawaz: Though the slow left arm orthodox bowled out in form Ravindra Jadeja, the only left hander in team India, on the first ball of the twentieth over, it was just a matter of time before somebody hit him over the boundary. India needed 7 out of the last six ball, which means it needed only one six in seven balls with six wickets remaining. Given the power hitting scenario these days, it was most likely to happen with Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik in tow.

To be honest, Nawaz didn’t have much chance on a pitch favouring pace and with nice bounce.

Not leaving crease against Bhuvneshwar Kumar: All credits should be given to Bhuvi forhis fiery and accurate spell. He was fast, precise and serious, but the Pakistani batsmen must have understood it in the first fifteen balls. They still didn’t take any chances against Bhuvneshwar. Had they been successful in destabilising Bhuvi at the start of the game, their total score would have been closer to 175. And that could have been a fighting total.

Slow over rate: India also did the same, but they were not bowling second. New rule forced Pakistan to keep five, instead of six, fielders inside the 30-yard circle in the last three overs. That is when India accelerated the run rate. With one more fielder patrolling the boundary, the chase could have been difficult for team India. It was probably a matter of saving just one boundary shot!