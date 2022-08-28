IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Players congratulate Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I

It's fitting that Virat Kohli, former India captain and batting star, will play his 100th Twenty20 international for Team India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli will be just the second player in history to play 100 games across all forms, and the first Indian.

Whole Indian team congratulating Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I match. pic.twitter.com/tUIxykW869 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 28, 2022

Even if the veteran has been struggling with the bat as of late, his record and resume speak for themselves. For the Indian team, he has been the leader behind several spectacular blows. Even though he was unable to bring home an ICC title, the Indian team he captained set several records and made history during his tenure.

Wishes galore for @imVkohli ahead of his 100th T20I for #TeamIndia.



Listen in to what the team members have to say on his milestone game.#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/uWloBWzBxI — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022

BCCI shared a video of his team members praising him for the milestone accomplishment, which he can now add to his growing list of accolades. Kohli's teammates, including the current captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and others have showered him with admiration and good luck.

"We know that his hunger and passion are unmatchable, every time you see him he comes out with different energy all the time and you know it's definitely not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. So I would firstly congratulate him for that it's a massive achievement, every time we see him, his game is at a different level, I hope Asia Cup will be no different, massive player for us without a doubt. I hope you know he's at his best for the 'team's sake," said Rohit on the Star Sports programme 'Follow The Blues'.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement Virat! We are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 International game. We will be watching you”, said AB de Villiers in a video posted by Star Sports.

With a phenomenal batting average of 50.12 and a strike rate of 137.66, Kohli has amassed 3308 runs in 99 T201 matches. Kohli has 30 fifties but no T201 centuries. To play 100th games in a version of international cricket, one must continually perform well. In 'Kohli's instance, he's been working hard and improving his T20I game for 12 years.