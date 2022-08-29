Search icon
IND VS PAK: 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy meets Kohli, Pandya after high octane Ind-Pak Asia Cup clash | WATCH

Momin Saqib met Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 game in Dubai. He posted videos of their meeting on Instagram

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

IND VS PAK: 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy meets Kohli, Pandya after high octane Ind-Pak Asia Cup clash | WATCH
Image Credit: Instagram

On Sunday evening, India and Pakistan battled a nail-biting thriller at the Dubai International Stadium in the Asia Cup 2022, with the Men in Blue winning by five wickets. Hardik Pandya, Team India's premier all-rounder, completed the 148-run chase with two balls to spare.

Momin Saqib, a Pakistani social media influencer who became an online phenomenon with the 'Maro Mujhe Maro' meme, met Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya following India's Asia Cup match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Momin praised Kohli and Pandya on Team India's T20 victory against Pakistan.

“A great sportsman and a humble personality. Good to see you back in form. What a game tonight! See you in the finals InshAllah Shall see you in the final!” Momin wrote sharing a video with Kohli.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

 

“Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young and with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job. But you batted well to take the match away from us. Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga!” he wrote sharing the video with Pandya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

 

Kohli, who had been out for almost a month, scored 35 from 34 deliveries, including three fours and one six. Pandya, on the other hand, stayed in top form and was awarded Player Of The Match. He struck an unbeaten 33 off 17 deliveries and bowled a four-over spell in which he scalped three wickets and conceded only 25 runs.

 If you have, by any chance, forgotten about the classic video, here is a refresher for you.

 

READ| THREE mistakes that cost Pakistan the match against India in Asia Cup 2022

