IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh-Hardik Pandya pick 3 wickets each as India restrict Pakistan to 159

India vs Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh gave the Indian team early strikes as he dismissed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in consecutive overs as Pakistan scored 159-8.

At the end of a topsy-turvy inning, Pakistan have set India a target of 160. So many different phases in that innings with both sides trading blows, starting from that brilliant spell from the Indian seamers.

READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma fumes after Shan Masood gets a lifeline as ball hits spider cam cable

They had the new ball hooping around, and Arshdeep struck twice to get rid of both Babar and Rizwan very early. Pakistan fought back through Iftikhar and Masood. Iftikhar took on the spinners, hitting three sixes off an Axar Patel over on the way to his fifty.

Their partnership set the stage for a big finish, but India struck hard again with a bunch of wickets which was mainly down to Pakistan trying to force the pace too early. Eventually a cameo from Shaheen Afridi at the death and some good strikes from Masood have got them to a competitive score here.

READ: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Hardik-Arshdeep shine, PAK score 159, LIVE scorecard

The last time India failed to successfully chase down a target under 170 in a complete 20-over T20I was against New Zealand in Nagpur in WT20 2016.