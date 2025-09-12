Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

IND vs PAK: After not playing against Pakistan in WCL 2025, here's what Harbhajan Singh said on ongoing boycott calls

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14, at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. This would be the first-time ever India and Pakistan will be facing each other on cricket ground after the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in April.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

IND vs PAK: After not playing against Pakistan in WCL 2025, here's what Harbhajan Singh said on ongoing boycott calls
Harbhajan Singh was a part of the Indian squad in WCL 2025
Ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said that both nations must improve relations before facing each other on the cricket field. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14, clashing for the first time after Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army against Pakistan earlier this year. ''India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight, but after the Operation Sindoor, everyone said there should be no cricket and no business,'' Harbhajan told the media during a magazine's event.

 

Harbhajan's stance on India vs Pakistan cricket match

 

''We were playing the Legends, we did not play that match. Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well. But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen, but the relations between the two countries should be better,'' Harbhajan added.

 

Harbhajan praises Indian cricket team

 

''If there is any team which can beat the Indian team, it is the Indian team itself -- it is such a strong team. Our cricket is at a different level, the way we have made our name... even if Virat and Rohit are gone, the team is completely ready,'' he said.

 

''Playing in Dubai is like playing at home and on home turf. The role of the spinners will be huge and I hope the team brings the cup back,'' Harbhajan further said.

 

For those late to the story, the Supreme Court also recently rejected a plea seeking cancellation of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match.

