After MS Dhoni's signed CSK jersey, Haris Rauf gets Virat Kohli's autograph on India shirt

Pakistan's Haris Rauf was seen chatting with Virat Kohli after India's win, and the former even received an autographed India jersey from Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Haris Rauf, the Pakistani pacer who has hogged the limelight after asking MS Dhoni for his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey, instead of his Team India shirt, on Sunday got a Virat Kohli's India jersey signed by him. 

Even though the match may have been hyped as the battle of the eternal rivals, players of both teams showed an immense sense of respect for each other. That was evident before the match as well, from Kohli's interaction with Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, followed by Babar's chat with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. 

In a similar gesture on Sunday, after India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, star pacer Haris Rauf was spotted chatting with Kohli. The BCCI shared a video of the duo, wherein the former Indian skipper gifted Rauf his signed Team India jersey. 

Sharing the video on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022."

After last year's T20I World Cup game between India and Pakistan, Rauf had himself asked Dhoni for one of his signed CSK jerseys. He also revealed that he deliberately asked the Indian legend, who traveled with the team as a mentor to Dubai, to send the Pakistani pacer a CSK shirt, and not the Team India jersey. 

"I met MS Dhoni after the game against India at the T20 World Cup last year. I asked him to give me one of his shirts. But I told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one," Rauf revealed during his conversation with YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer'. 

Meanwhile, India avenged the T20I World Cup loss, although there's likely to be another India vs Pakistan if the two Asian giants finish top of their group A. 

