IND vs PAK: Abbas Afridi smashes 35 off 8 balls as Pakistan beat India by 4 wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Abbas Afridi's explosive 35-run knock off just eight balls powered Pakistan to a stunning victory over India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026.

Pakistan achieved a commanding victory over India in their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match, showcasing an extraordinary batting display at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, October 30. In pursuit of a target of 89 runs, Pakistan launched their innings with an explosive start, scoring 31 runs without losing a wicket in the very first over.

India batted first and managed to set a total of 88 runs in their six overs. The Men in Blue aimed to establish a competitive score in the fast-paced six-a-side format, but their batting efforts were eclipsed by Pakistan's remarkable response.

Pakistan, however, came out swinging during their chase. The Men in Green began with a sensational performance, racking up 31 runs without losing a wicket in the opening over.

Abbas Afridi took control of the innings, targeting Krunal Pandya and hitting five sixes in that over. This aggressive display put India under immediate strain as Pakistan surged towards their target.

Having narrowly avoided elimination earlier in the day with a one-wicket loss to the UAE, Pakistan was determined to turn their fortunes around. The fast-paced tournament is set to conclude within three days, with the top teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The final match will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on November 1.

Earlier, India's captain Krunal Pandya upheld the no-handshake tradition during the intense India vs Pakistan rivalry, opting not to shake hands with Pakistan's skipper Abbas Afridi at the toss before their Group C match in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30.

This decision aligns with a trend seen in Indian cricket teams across various formats, including men's, women's, and youth competitions. The no-handshake practice gained significant attention during the 2025 Asia Cup, where the Indian team, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, refrained from the usual greeting with their Pakistani counterparts.

Krunal took on the captaincy for this tournament after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was called up to join the Indian squad for the tour of New Zealand.