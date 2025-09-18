Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

Team India has successfully reached the Super Fours and is now looking to gain essential batting experience ahead of their significant match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 09:47 PM IST

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?
Ahead of their next clash with arch-rivals Pakistan, Team India is set to take on Oman in Abu Dhabi for their final group match in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue, who have been in exceptional form, are expected to be strong favourites against Oman and will aim to strengthen their title defence.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India has shown remarkable performance against both UAE and Pakistan, securing victories by nine wickets and seven wickets, respectively. They successfully managed the pressure of the intense match against Pakistan in Dubai, dominating the game thoroughly. However, the Men in Blue might seek to provide their batters with more time in the middle, as their bowling unit has efficiently dealt with their opponents in the initial two matches.

On the other hand, Oman has faced defeats against both Pakistan and UAE, resulting in their elimination from the tournament. While it is highly improbable for them to overcome a formidable Indian team, Oman will be eager to put up a fight to enhance their chances of participating in future Asia Cup tournaments.

Match Details

India vs Oman, 12th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Sep 19, 06:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 

Live Streaming Details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match take place?   

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match will take place on Friday, September 19, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.  

Where will the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group B match be played?   

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.  

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match?   

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.   

Where will the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?   

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group A match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

