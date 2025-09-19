Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman

India has emerged as the top team in the current Asia Cup, successfully advancing to the Super Four stage after securing victories in their initial two matches against the UAE and Pakistan. Today, they will compete against Oman for the very first time.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman
Team India is set to take the field today for the first time since their victory over Pakistan on Sunday (September 14). They have already secured a spot in the Super Four and will be up against Oman in their final group stage match in Abu Dhabi. Notably, both the opponent and the venue are new for India today, and the men in blue may choose to rest some players since this game holds no significance. With that in mind, let's take a look at India's probable playing XI for the clash against Oman:

India is unlikely to alter their opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who have performed reasonably well thus far. However, Gill will be eager to spend more time at the crease after a disappointing score against Pakistan. A solid performance today would certainly help calm his nerves ahead of the more challenging matches in the Super Four stage. As for Abhishek, he has a consistent batting style and is unlikely to change his approach.

Could Samson be promoted to number three?

We may finally witness Sanju Samson in action today, as he is one of only two players in the top six who have yet to bat in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav might seize this opportunity to elevate Samson to the number three spot ahead of himself and Tilak Varma. It wouldn't be surprising if Hardik Pandya also gets a chance, as he is the other player who has not batted for India yet.

India will also aim to bat first to provide their batting lineup with more game time. Simultaneously, Shivam Dube might sit out this match to allow either Jitesh Sharma or Rinku Singh to demonstrate their abilities. With the T20 World Cup approaching, the Indian team management will want to assess their players' progress as well.

Is a rest for Bumrah on the cards?

The star bowler Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for today's match in Abu Dhabi. Arshdeep Singh may finally get the opportunity to reach 100 wickets in the shortest format, potentially becoming the fastest pacer in the world to achieve this milestone. The spin trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy is expected to remain intact as they have been performing well.

India probable XI vs Oman: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

