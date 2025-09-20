IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: India hold nerve to beat Oman by 21 runs, seal top spot in Group A

India's bowlers held their nerve in the crucial final overs. Spearheaded by the pace of Harshit Rana and the timely breakthroughs from Hardik Pandya, they managed to halt Oman’s momentum.

India survived a late scare from a resilient Oman side to secure a 21-run victory in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025. The win at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium sealed the top spot for India, who now head into the Super 4 stage with an unblemished record. Opting to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 188 for 8. The innings was anchored by a solid half-century from Sanju Samson, who scored a vital 56 runs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals and a late collapse that prevented them from reaching the 200-run mark, valuable cameos from Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel ensured India had a challenging total to defend.

In response, Oman mounted a powerful chase that kept the Indian team on its toes. Their charge was led by a fantastic 64-run knock from Aamir Kaleem, who, along with Hammad Mirza's quick-fire 51, put India under immense pressure. At one point, with the required run rate well within reach and the partnership flourishing, an upset seemed plausible.

However, India's bowlers held their nerve in the crucial final overs. Spearheaded by the pace of Harshit Rana and the timely breakthroughs from Hardik Pandya, they managed to halt Oman’s momentum. Hardik Pandya's dismissal of the dangerous Hammad Mirza proved to be a turning point, and while Oman continued to fight, they couldn't overcome the deficit.

The victory, despite being a closer affair than expected, is a positive for India as it tested their ability to perform under pressure. Having already qualified, the team will now focus on the upcoming Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with the ultimate goal of reaching the final.

