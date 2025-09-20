IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

Arshdeep, who has been a consistent and crucial part of India’s T20I setup, entered the contest with 99 wickets to his name and needed just one scalp to reach the three-figure mark.

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, pacer Arshdeep Singh has etched his name in the record books, becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. The 26-year-old achieved the historic milestone during India’s final Group A match against Oman at the Asia Cup 2025.

Arshdeep, who has been a consistent and crucial part of India’s T20I setup, entered the contest with 99 wickets to his name and needed just one scalp to reach the three-figure mark. He accomplished the feat in style by dismissing Oman’s Vinayak Shukla, sending a wave of celebration through the Indian team.

The achievement is a testament to Arshdeep's rapid rise and his effectiveness with the new ball and at the death. He has reached the milestone in a record-breaking 64 matches, making him the fastest Indian to do so. This feat places him at the top of an elite list of Indian bowlers, surpassing the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.

Arshdeep's performance in the white-ball format has been impressive, solidifying his reputation as a formidable and reliable pacer. His ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs under pressure has been a significant asset for the Indian side, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

This historic achievement not only marks a significant personal milestone for Arshdeep Singh but also highlights his growing importance to the Indian team. As he continues to hone his skills, this record will stand as a symbol of his dedication and a new benchmark for future Indian fast bowlers.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar drops bombshell on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for IND vs PAK Super 4 clash