IND vs OMA: Team India set to achieve major T20I record with Match No 12 of Asia Cup 2025

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house

Rahul Gandhi doubles down on 'vote chori' allegations, takes a dig at 'chunaav ka chaukidar' Election Commission

Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...

Major blow to Australia as star batter ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Will Riyadh give US arms to Islamabad in India-Pakistan war? How can it help Muslim brother?

Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH

Amid Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit, Ramesh Taurani's old interview calling her 'unprofessional' goes viral: 'She did not even...'

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, S24 Ultra, S24 FE and more available at big discounts; check prices

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Virat Kohli goes viral

Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Vir

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs OMA: Team India set to achieve major T20I record with Match No 12 of Asia Cup 2025

The Men in Blue are all set to clash with Oman in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match, scheduled to be played on Friday, September 19.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

IND vs OMA: Team India set to achieve major T20I record with Match No 12 of Asia Cup 2025
India to lock horns with Oman on Friday, September 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to lock horns with Oman in its 3rd and final group stage match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19. With this contest, the Men in Blue will achieve a major T20I record, which only Pakistan have achieved so far. Yes, you read it right! Match No. 12 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is between India and Oman, and it will be Team India’s 250th T20I game, making it the second team ever to play this many games in the format. Pakistan are currently sitting at the top in the list of most games played in the T20I, with 275 matches. Meanwhile, India are at the top of the Points Table in Group A with two wins out of two matches.

India in Asia Cup 2025

Team India are currently unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 and have won both of its group stage matches against the UAE and Pakistan. The Men in Blue began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 with the match against the hosts, the UAE, and completely dominated the game with the bat and with the ball, clinching the match by 9 wickets and 93 balls to spare. 
In the next game, Team India faced arch-rivals Pakistan, where the performance and result were more or less the same. India won the match by 7 wickets with 25 balls to spare, including a powerful knock by the skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Rinku Singh
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp...
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in...
Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
Hours after congratulating PM Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', other key development projects in MP's Dhar on 75th birthday
PM Modi Gift to MP, launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE