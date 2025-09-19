IND vs OMA: Team India set to achieve major T20I record with Match No 12 of Asia Cup 2025

The Men in Blue are all set to clash with Oman in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match, scheduled to be played on Friday, September 19.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to lock horns with Oman in its 3rd and final group stage match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19. With this contest, the Men in Blue will achieve a major T20I record, which only Pakistan have achieved so far. Yes, you read it right! Match No. 12 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is between India and Oman, and it will be Team India’s 250th T20I game, making it the second team ever to play this many games in the format. Pakistan are currently sitting at the top in the list of most games played in the T20I, with 275 matches. Meanwhile, India are at the top of the Points Table in Group A with two wins out of two matches.

India in Asia Cup 2025

Team India are currently unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 and have won both of its group stage matches against the UAE and Pakistan. The Men in Blue began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 with the match against the hosts, the UAE, and completely dominated the game with the bat and with the ball, clinching the match by 9 wickets and 93 balls to spare.

In the next game, Team India faced arch-rivals Pakistan, where the performance and result were more or less the same. India won the match by 7 wickets with 25 balls to spare, including a powerful knock by the skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana