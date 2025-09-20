IND vs OMA: Hardik Pandya spotted chatting seconds before one-handed running catch, watch video

In a viral video, the Indian all-rounder is seen chatting with a support staff just moments before grabbing the sensational one-handed catch at the boundary. Watch the video.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India defeated Oman on Friday night in the third and final league stage match in Abu Dhabi. However, Oman came very close to breaking 1.4 billion hearts when the partnership between Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza was going strong against Indian bowlers. But it was Hardik Pandya at the boundary, who took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kaleem at 64, finally breaking the partnership. However, a clip just seconds before the catch is doing the rounds on social media, wherein Pandya is seen having a chat with a support staff and suddenly runs to grab the catch.

See the viral clip:

For those unversed, the Men in Blue clinched the match against Oman after breaking the crucial partnership between Kaleem and Mirza and won it by 21 runs in the end.

Team India in Asia Cup 2025

India began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE, which they won convincingly by 9 wickets and 93 balls to spare. The next game was against arch-rivals Pakistan, which was also won by Team India by 7 wickets, which included an unbeaten stellar innings from skipper Suryakumar Yadav. With this win, Team India had already qualified for the next round, Super 4.

In the third match, India beat Oman by 21 runs, without Jasprit Bumrah in the Playing XI. The next match will be against Pakistan again on Sunday, September 21, in Super 4, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Later, the Men in Blue will lock horns against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, and Sri Lanka on September 26.

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28