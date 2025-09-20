Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump's $100000 fee on H-1B visas: 'Hard working…'

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

'Have to start from scratch': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK Super 4 clash in Dubai

Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?

IND vs OMA: Hardik Pandya spotted chatting seconds before one-handed running catch, watch video

In a viral video, the Indian all-rounder is seen chatting with a support staff just moments before grabbing the sensational one-handed catch at the boundary. Watch the video.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

IND vs OMA: Hardik Pandya spotted chatting seconds before one-handed running catch, watch video
India defeated Oman by 21 runs in their last group stage match
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India defeated Oman on Friday night in the third and final league stage match in Abu Dhabi. However, Oman came very close to breaking 1.4 billion hearts when the partnership between Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza was going strong against Indian bowlers. But it was Hardik Pandya at the boundary, who took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kaleem at 64, finally breaking the partnership. However, a clip just seconds before the catch is doing the rounds on social media, wherein Pandya is seen having a chat with a support staff and suddenly runs to grab the catch.

See the viral clip:

For those unversed, the Men in Blue clinched the match against Oman after breaking the crucial partnership between Kaleem and Mirza and won it by 21 runs in the end.

Team India in Asia Cup 2025

 

India began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE, which they won convincingly by 9 wickets and 93 balls to spare. The next game was against arch-rivals Pakistan, which was also won by Team India by 7 wickets, which included an unbeaten stellar innings from skipper Suryakumar Yadav. With this win, Team India had already qualified for the next round, Super 4.

 

In the third match, India beat Oman by 21 runs, without Jasprit Bumrah in the Playing XI. The next match will be against Pakistan again on Sunday, September 21, in Super 4, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Later, the Men in Blue will lock horns against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, and Sri Lanka on September 26.

 

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28

