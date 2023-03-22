Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Dhoni spotted in Team India dugout, photo goes viral, CSK comments

Source: Twitter

Team India is ready for their final match against Australia at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. After losing their second match Rohit Sharma and Co are prepared to make a remarkable comeback to seal the series by 2-1. Chidambaram Stadium is also the home ground of Chennai franchise CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier this month, many CSK stars started their practice session ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

Former Indian Captain Mahendar Singh Dhoni, who is also attending CSK training camps, was recently snapped sitting in the Team India dugout. Chennai Super Kings official page posted the picture on their Twitter account with a heartwarming caption. “Main pal do pal ka shayar hu…” (I'm a poet for a moment or two), the exact song that Dhoni used in the video that he posted while announcing his international retirement back in 2020.

Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon... pic.twitter.com/fjL69MaBkE — Chennai Super Kings March 21, 2023

The photo went viral in no time and the captioned refreshed the memory of his retirement day. CSK skipper is grabbing a lot of attention with his pictures lately. A couple of days back, Dhoni broke the internet with his bulging bicep (in the picture from the practice session). Many of his teammates have recently said in the interview that the skipper is looking good in the training sessions and likely to continue playing IPL for at least 2-3 years if he stays fit.

The Sixteenth edition of the IPL is scheduled to commence from March 31. First match of the season will be played between defending champion Gujarat Titans and 4 times Champions Chennai Super Kings.