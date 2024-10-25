Jaiswal achieved the record on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium by becoming the youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a single calendar year. The 22-year-old batter surpassed the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who achieved the milestone at age 23 in 1979.

Jaiswal currently ranks second in the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2024, trailing behind England's Joe Root, who has accumulated 1305 runs in 14 matches. Jaiswal's exceptional form this year has seen him amass 1007 runs in just 10 matches, boasting an impressive average of 59.23 with two centuries and six half-centuries.

With three more Tests left in 2024, Jaiswal has the opportunity to break some of the most significant records set by Indian cricket legends. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs by an Indian in a calendar year, scoring 1562 runs in 2010 across 14 matches. Virender Sehwag's 1462 runs in 2008 remain the highest by an Indian opener in a single year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand dominated the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune. New Zealand spinners wreaked havoc on Day 2, bowling India out for 159 runs. India began the day at 16-1, with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. Both batsmen made promising starts, guiding India to 50 runs before Gill fell LBW to Mitchell Santner. Santner then dismissed Virat Kohli for just one run after he missed a full toss. Glenn Phillips joined the party by removing Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, while Santner returned to dismiss Sarfaraz, leaving India in a dire situation.

India is currently trailing 1-0 in the series, and a loss in Pune would mark their first Test series defeat since 2012.

