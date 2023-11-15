IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle's record for most World Cup sixes

It was in the fourth over of the innings that the right-handed maestro struck a colossal six, propelling him to the same level as the legendary West Indian batsman, Chris Gayle.

Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first batsman to smash 50 sixes in the World Cup. This remarkable achievement unfolded during the thrilling semi-final clash against New Zealand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium in the 2023 edition of the tournament. Sharma's scintillating start set the stage ablaze.

It was in the fourth over of the innings that the right-handed maestro struck a colossal six, propelling him to the same level as the legendary West Indian batsman, Chris Gayle. However, Sharma's hunger for records was insatiable. In the very next over, he unleashed another mighty blow, surpassing Gayle's tally and etching his name as the highest six-hitter in World Cup history.

Notably, the only other Indian cricketer to come close to Sharma's six-hitting prowess in the World Cup is the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who has amassed 27 sixes in 45 matches.

The right-handed batter provided an exceptional start for the home team after winning a crucial toss. Despite Trent Boult's reputation as one of the finest new-ball bowlers, he struggled to contain Rohit, conceding two boundaries. However, Rohit's impressive innings came to an end when he fell victim to Tim Southee's deceptive slower delivery, resulting in a remarkable catch by Kane Williamson.

