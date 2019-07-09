IND vs NZ, World Cup 2019: Rain stops play in India vs New Zealand semifinal in Manchester
The rain is back to haunt India vs New Zealand clash.
Rain interrupts play at Old Trafford , Reuters
Rain stops play in Manchester in the 46.1 over during India's clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The covers are currently on, as both sides headed for the dressing room. Manchester is currently receiving slight drizzle and their's no official word about when the match is going to resume.
Team India take on New Zealand in an all-important matchup between the two nations in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Upon winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Kiwis got off to a sticky start at Old Trafford as Jasprit Bumrah removed Martin Guptill early on in the 4th over of the match.
Things got a bit edgy for Virat Kohli's men after losing their all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who picked up a groin injury while fielding and wet off the field.
But it seems his injury wasn't that serious as he came into play after a while.
This the second time the play has been interrupted at Old Trafford due to rain. Last time it was when India took on Pakistan.
This is also the second time that rain has intruded India's clash against New Zealand as well. Last time, it was in Nottingham when NZ-IND match got abandoned due to heavy rain.
"The weather could be playing a part for India against New Zealand. It is going to be gloomy as there is rain close by Old Trafford. It looks slightly going to be rainy, drizzly, on and off for the morning," the Met Office said on Monday.
"It does look a bit drier for the afternoon. We should get a game on but expect interruptions, expect some delay. It's going to be humid as well and overcast. The ball could be swinging around if you are going it's not going to be warm," the forecast added.