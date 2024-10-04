Twitter
'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Cricket

Cricket

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup
The India Women's (IN-W) team is gearing up for their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against New Zealand Women (NZ-W). This highly anticipated game is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on October 4th at 7:30 PM IST.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's team is determined to make a mark in this tournament and secure their first-ever world title. With star players such as Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and others in the squad, India is poised to present a formidable challenge to their opponents.

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine will be looking to conclude her captaincy career with a World Cup victory for the New Zealand Women's team. Supported by talented players like Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, and Suzie Bates, New Zealand is eager to break their trophy drought and emerge victorious in this prestigious tournament.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is notorious for being slow and sluggish. It's a tough one for batters to rack up runs on, since the ball tends to stop after hitting the surface. Since this is a night game, we can expect the dew to make batting a bit easier in the second innings.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai is expected to be warm and clear, perfect for the match. There's no chance of rain, so we can enjoy the game under the starry sky.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India Women: Richa Ghosh (wk), D Hemalatha, JI Rodrigues, S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, P Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, A Reddy, Radha Yadav

New Zealand Women: ML Green, IC Gaze (wk), SW Bates, SFM Devine (C), LM Kasperek, Georgia Plimmer, BM Halliday, AC Kerr, Jess Kerr, LMM Tahuhu, Molly Penfold

Also read| SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
