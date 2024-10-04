IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand match 4

IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 4, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs New Zealand.

India Women (IND-W) are set to face off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the fourth match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 4th at 7:30 PM, marking the beginning of the campaign for both teams in this prestigious biennial event.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women have shown impressive form in their recent T20 matches, with the exception of a disappointing 8-wicket loss to Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final. Despite this setback, they managed to secure four consecutive victories in the Women’s Asia Cup prior to that defeat. Kaur and her team will be eager to kick off their T20 World Cup journey with a win.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women have struggled in their last five T20 matches, suffering defeats in all of them. This includes a 0-3 series loss to Australia in the recent three-match T20I series. Prior to that, the White Ferns faced a tough challenge against England earlier this year. Led by Sophie Devine, the team will be determined to break their losing streak and start their T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Match Details

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 4th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 04, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Jess Kerr

IND-W vs NZ-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Suize Bates, Jeminah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Leah Tahuhu, Radha Yadav

