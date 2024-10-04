IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat India by 58 runs in controversy-marred match

New Zealand's experienced players - captain Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and Lea Tahuhu - guided a young Kiwi team to a crucial victory in the UAE.

Leading up to their tournament opener against New Zealand, India's primary focus was on the number 3 slot. However, it would have been wise to pay attention to the entire lineup, as a dramatic batting collapse led to a disappointing 58-run loss for the Women in Blue at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In pursuit of 161 runs, which would have been the second-highest successful chase in the tournament's history, India faced an early setback when Shafali Verma was dismissed in the second over by Eden Carson. Subsequently, the team lost Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur within the PowerPlay, putting the chase in jeopardy. The decision to promote Harmanpreet up the order was intended to give her time to settle in and accelerate the scoring, but unfortunately, she was unable to execute the latter part of the strategy.

With Jemimah Rodrigues also departing before the 10th over, the responsibility of guiding the team to victory fell on Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma. However, a sense of urgency led Richa to attempt an ambitious shot off Tahuhu in the 11th over, resulting in her dismissal by Devine at mid-off.

As the match slipped away, many disappointed fans began to leave the stadium, and the mood in the Indian dugout mirrored the somber atmosphere. The Indian head coach sat in silence as the team's innings concluded in under 19 overs.

Earlier, a significant controversy unfolded during the final ball of the 14th over of the New Zealand batting innings. Amelia Kerr struck a delivery from Deepti Sharma to long-off and managed to complete a single. Harmanpreet Kaur fielded the ball at long-off, but instead of throwing it, she began running towards the bowler as the umpire had signaled the end of the over with the completion of the single run.

Sophie Devine, seizing the opportunity, decided to push for a second run and sprinted for the other end. Harmanpreet reacted swiftly, throwing the ball to the striker's end and successfully getting Kerr out. However, the umpire ultimately ruled it as not out, deeming the ball dead. Harmanpreet displayed her dissatisfaction with the decision, visibly upset by the turn of events.

