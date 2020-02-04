IND vs NZ: With Prithvi Shaw making ODI debut, where will KL Rahul bat now? Virat Kohli reveals

With Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the New Zealand series due to injury and KL Rahul proving he can do anything anywhere in the field, Virat Kohli will have some changes as they enter the ODI series.

The India captain has confirmed that the ODI will be a debut for Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw came into the side as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal has replaced Rohit.

Talking about the batting line-up, Kohli said, “It is unfortunate that Rohit cannot be part of the ODI series, the impact he has had is there for everyone to see. We do not have any ODI tournaments to look up to, so it is ideal for him to get recovered. In ODI cricket, Prithvi is definitely going to start, KL will play in the middle-order. We want him to get accustomed to keep and play in the middle”.

The statement also suggests that KL Rahul could continue to keep wickets for India and Rishabh Pant may or may not get a chance.

Kohli even wants his side to improve their performance for the ODI series.

“In ODIs, we played a really hard-fought series against Australia, we lost the first match, but then came back to win the series 2-1. We will take a lot of confidence from that series, we will try to play positive cricket. We have to believe in our own plans, we know that New Zealand will not give up and we need to vary of that,” Kohli said.

Also read India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma for ODI series

“The average of this team is 27, we should be fielding way better than we are. The fielding standard in the last series was not good from either side. In T20s, it can happen as you can get nervous. In ODIs we have had some bad fielding experiences, you do not expect it. I think it is about taking all three skills seriously,” he added.