IND vs NZ: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next match? Gautam Gambhir's chat hints at possible inclusion

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s chances of returning to India’s playing XI have sparked fresh speculation after a special interaction with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Could the young batting sensation be in line for another opportunity?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get his chance in India’s playing XI for the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. Ishan Kishan’s groin injury has thrown his availability into question and this opens the door for Sooryavanshi. The youngster showed up at India’s optional practice session, spent about half an hour batting against throwdown specialists and spinner, and later chatted with head coach Gautam Gambhir. According to Sports Now’s report, Gambhir gave him pointers about where to score and which shots to select.

After that, Sooryavanshi joined Kuldeep Yadav for fielding drills, working on both high and ground catches. His preparation has fueled fresh speculation that he could be drafted in if Kishan is ruled out, although India haven’t officially announced Sooryavanshi’s place in the lineup yet.

There’s definitely a selection dilemma for India ahead of the second T20I. Kishan’s groin issue meant he was moved down the batting order—a detail shared by India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who confirmed that Kishan remains doubtful for the Christchurch match. Losing Kishan would cost India an aggressive batting option, forcing the coaches to rethink their lineup. His participation depends entirely on how fit he is, and as of now, India haven’t announced their final XI.

Sooryavanshi’s recent conversation with Gambhir during practice has only added to the buzz. Sports Now reported he batted for 30–40 minutes then spent about five to seven minutes talking with the coach about scoring zones and shot choices. He followed up with fielding drills alongside Kuldeep Yadav. These signs show he’s preparing seriously, but it doesn’t guarantee he’ll play.

India go into the second T20I ahead 1–0 in the five-match series, after winning the opener by four wickets. They’ll look to keep up their momentum in Christchurch but Kishan’s fitness—and whether Sooryavanshi steps in—remain two big selection questions before the toss. The team’s final call is still pending and with the series just getting started India will want to stick to their winning ways against New Zealand.

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