IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?

Fans were left surprised as Axar Patel was missing from India’s playing XI for the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur. Here’s a look at the real reason behind his omission, whether it was a tactical call, workload management, or a change in team combination.

The Indian cricket team has faced a significant blow ahead of today's second T20I match against New Zealand in Raipur, as their T20I vice-captain Axar Patel has been sidelined due to an injury. After winning the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bowl first and revealed the changes in the playing eleven. He stated that Axar Patel will not participate in tonight’s game because of the injury he sustained during the first T20I match in Nagpur. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought in as Axar’s substitute in the playing eleven.

Additionally, India has opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah for this match, with Harshit Rana stepping in as his replacement.

"We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. I think it (the pitch) looks good. I think it's the same wicket they said, which was used for the ODI series. I think we play every game, we try and improve on all the aspects. We never get perfect. We are always learning. But yeah, we look to do the same things again. We try and do the same thing in the bowling department, fielding and batting. We have two changes - Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

How did Axar Patel sustain his injury?

India's all-rounder and vice-captain Axar Patel incurred a finger injury during the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday, which forced him to exit the field midway through the second innings. The injury happened on the third ball of the 16th over when Daryl Mitchell hit a delivery sharply towards long-off. Axar tried to intercept the ball with his outstretched left hand, but it hit the edge of his fingers and veered off.

The Indian team physio promptly attended to the vice-captain on the field, but Axar was unable to continue as his left-hand fingers began to bleed. He was ultimately escorted off the field, with Abhishek Sharma taking over to finish his over.

Earlier in the match, Axar had a short stint with the bat, scoring five runs off five balls. With the ball, he achieved figures of one wicket in 3.3 overs, giving away 42 runs while attempting to restrict New Zealand during their chase.

Despite Axar’s injury, India successfully defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the match, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

