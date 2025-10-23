FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?

Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, now enjoys massive social media following, her name is...

Meet Karanbir Singh, Austria's sensational batter who smashed past Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav to set new T20I world record

Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 20

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car in Gurugram

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

Pratika Rawal scored her first-ever century in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against New Zealand.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...
Photo: BCCI Women/X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IND vs NZ: Pratika Rawal, the young Indian opener, has made history, equaling the World Record for being the fastest to score 1000 runs in Women's ODI cricket. The 25-year-old reached the mark during Match 24 of the Women's World Cup against New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Pratika reached the four-figure mark with a boundary off New Zealand medium pacer Lea Tahuhu in the 11th over, standing up on her toes and hammering it over mid-wicket. This took her total to 1004 runs, reaching the 1000-run mark in 23 innings, making her the joint-fastest player to complete 1000 runs in ODIs, equalling Australia's Lindsay Reeler's 37-year-old record, who reached the milestone in just 23 innings of her career.

Who is Pratika Rawal?

She is a young Indian opener who started playing cricket at the age of just 10. Rawal is a right-hander who made her ODI debut against the West Indies in December 2024 and became the 150th player to represent India Women. The 25-year-old plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. She is from Delhi.

Rawal first came to the limelight in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy in 2021. Back then, she scored 247 runs from seven games at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 78.41. She also captained Delhi in their unbeaten run to the Under-23 T20 Trophy final in 2014. She was also the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

READ | New banking rules from Nov 1: Multiple nominees for bank accounts, lockers allowed; check details inside

Pratika Rawal hits 1000 runs in Women's ODI cricket

She is now the 13th Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in Women's ODIs, joining the likes of Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mithali Raj. Richa Ghosh is the fastest Indian and third fastest in the World to reach the 1000-run mark in the 50-over game in terms of balls, achieving the feat in 1010 balls, following behind Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (917) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (943).

Rawal eyes another record

Pratika is still in line to become the second batter in the World to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year. Pratika has so far scored 890 runs in 20 innings in 2025. If she reaches the mark, Pratika will join her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, who set the record by becoming the first batter to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year earlier in the World Cup. Mandhana has so far scored 1188 runs in 2025 so far.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'
Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to s
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl
'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes
'Light's victory': Trump, Netanyahu, other leaders extend Diwali wishes
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE