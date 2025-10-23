IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

Pratika Rawal scored her first-ever century in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ: Pratika Rawal, the young Indian opener, has made history, equaling the World Record for being the fastest to score 1000 runs in Women's ODI cricket. The 25-year-old reached the mark during Match 24 of the Women's World Cup against New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Pratika reached the four-figure mark with a boundary off New Zealand medium pacer Lea Tahuhu in the 11th over, standing up on her toes and hammering it over mid-wicket. This took her total to 1004 runs, reaching the 1000-run mark in 23 innings, making her the joint-fastest player to complete 1000 runs in ODIs, equalling Australia's Lindsay Reeler's 37-year-old record, who reached the milestone in just 23 innings of her career.

Who is Pratika Rawal?

She is a young Indian opener who started playing cricket at the age of just 10. Rawal is a right-hander who made her ODI debut against the West Indies in December 2024 and became the 150th player to represent India Women. The 25-year-old plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. She is from Delhi.

Rawal first came to the limelight in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy in 2021. Back then, she scored 247 runs from seven games at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 78.41. She also captained Delhi in their unbeaten run to the Under-23 T20 Trophy final in 2014. She was also the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Pratika Rawal hits 1000 runs in Women's ODI cricket

She is now the 13th Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in Women's ODIs, joining the likes of Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mithali Raj. Richa Ghosh is the fastest Indian and third fastest in the World to reach the 1000-run mark in the 50-over game in terms of balls, achieving the feat in 1010 balls, following behind Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (917) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (943).

Rawal eyes another record

Pratika is still in line to become the second batter in the World to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year. Pratika has so far scored 890 runs in 20 innings in 2025. If she reaches the mark, Pratika will join her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, who set the record by becoming the first batter to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year earlier in the World Cup. Mandhana has so far scored 1188 runs in 2025 so far.

(With inputs from IANS)