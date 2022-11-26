IND vs NZ: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match live in India?

Here's all you need to know about India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

After losing by seven wickets in the first ODI, Shikhar Dhawan led Team India will aim to rebound in the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

In the first match of the series 306 runs were not enough for India, as the Kiwis chased it down with 17 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson put on an unbroken 221-run fourth-wicket stand to get the Blackcaps over the line. It will be intriguing to observe whether the visitors adjust their starting lineup.

Here's all you need to know about India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

When will India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 27.

Where will India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will start at 7 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

READ| IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in Hamilton