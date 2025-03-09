New Zealand chose to bat first and scored 252 runs in the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai. India will need to chase down this target to win the match.

In the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9), New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 252 runs for India. This total is the third-highest first-innings score in the tournament's history, making India's chase a formidable challenge.

Historically, the highest successful chase in a Champions Trophy final occurred when New Zealand chased down 265 to beat India by four wickets in the 2000 ICC KnockOut edition. South Africa's chase of 246 against the West Indies in the inaugural 1998 edition follows closely behind. Since the tournament was rebranded in 2002, no team has successfully chased a total over 250 runs to win the title.

Aside from the 2017 edition, where Pakistan posted 338/4 in their first innings against India, no team has crossed the 300-run mark in a Champions Trophy final. The matches in this tournament have typically featured lower scores, often impacted by rain interruptions that hinder high-scoring opportunities.

India did well to limit New Zealand to 251/7 on the slow, turning pitch in Dubai, largely due to an impressive showing from their spinners. Varun Chakaravarthy took the first wicket of opener Will Young in the eighth over, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, who quickly dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

Ravindra Jadeja and Chakaravarthy continued the pressure by taking out Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in the middle overs, while Daryl Mitchell steadied the innings with a solid 63 off 101 balls. Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips also made important contributions to help New Zealand reach a competitive score.

