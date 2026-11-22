India's stellar performance in the first innings could go in vain if the Kiwis hold on for a draw on Day 5, affecting India's position in the World Test Championship standings. Let us understand the scenarios in detail.

Shubman Gill and Co. outshone New Zealand in the first innings of the ongoing Wellington Test by scoring 720/9 and taking a massive 352-run lead. However, despite their dominant batting performance, India could face a setback in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings if the match still ends in a draw on Day 5. Yes, you read it right! Team India's hopes could be hit if the Wellington Test ends in a draw on Monday, as they currently stand in fourth position in the charts.

India and New Zealand to share four points each

As per the WTC points system, a team gets 12 points for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw. If the Wellington Test ends in a draw on Day 5, then both India and New Zealand will share four points each.

India currently have 68 points from 11 Tests, with a PCT (points percentage) of 51.52. A draw would take their tally to 72 points from 12 matches, but their PCT would drop to 50.

New Zealand could drop below Australia

Before the game, the Blackcaps had a PCT of 72.22 and 52 points from six games. If the ongoing match ends in a draw, New Zealand will move to 56 points from seven matches, but their PCT will drop to 66.67. This will put them below Australia in the WTC standings, as the Baggy Greens currently have a PCT of 69.23.

Will a draw end India's WTC final hopes?

Certainly not. In the current WTC cycle, India still have six Tests left after the Wellington game, including one more match in the ongoing 2-match series.

Team India can still finish the cycle with a maximum PCT of 66.67 if they win all their remaining six matches and secure a spot in the WTC final. Therefore, a draw in Wellington will not end India's campaign for the WTC 2027 final, but it could leave the side with less room for error in the games ahead, which include a 5-match Test series against Australia, starting January 21, 2027.