IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series and is set to miss all five matches, dealing a setback to Team India’s plans. The development has raised serious questions over his fitness and potential participation in the T20 World Cup.

Washington Sundar has been officially ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand. Previously, he was also unable to participate in the ODI series due to a rib injury. The Indian all-rounder felt discomfort while bowling during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara and had to leave the field. However, he did return to bat at number 8 and was present at the crease when India secured a victory by four wickets.

Washington Sundar to miss five T20Is vs New Zealand

After being absent for two ODIs against New Zealand, Washington is now reportedly set to miss the five T20Is against the Black Caps as well. This information was confirmed by a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) official, according to PTI.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out from the T20 series against NZ due to a side strain," the agency quoted the official as stating. While Ayush Badoni has been called up to replace Washington in the ODIs, it remains uncertain who will take his place in the T20I squad, with an official announcement still pending.

Washington Sundar's T20 World Cup participation in doubt?

With Washington being ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand, concerns may arise regarding his participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. Sundar has become an essential member of India's T20I team, and fans will hope for his timely recovery ahead of the prestigious event starting on 7 February.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup defense against the USA on the opening day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Earlier, Tilak Varma was ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. The BCCI announced that Varma's availability will depend on his progress during the 'return-to-training' and skill phases.

