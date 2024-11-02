Despite his recent challenges, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone in international cricket.

Virat Kohli's struggles in Test cricket persist as he was run out for just four runs in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli's recent poor form has raised doubts about his position in the team, with the exception of a 70-run knock in the first Test, he has not made significant contributions.

Despite his recent challenges, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone in international cricket.

The third Test marked Kohli's 600th international innings, making him the eighth cricketer to reach this milestone. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 782 innings, followed by Mahela Jayawardene and Ricky Ponting. Other players who have played 600 or more international innings include Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

In addition to this achievement, Kohli is the first player to score over 27,000 runs before reaching his 600th innings, with a total of 27,133 runs to his name, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 26,020 runs.

Meanwhile, India regained momentum in the third Test by taking control of the match. After bowling out New Zealand for 236, India scored 263 runs taking 28 runs lead. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries helped India stay competitive. This Test holds significant importance for India as they aim to secure crucial World Test Championship points. While the series loss to New Zealand has impacted their chances of reaching the final, a victory in the final Test and a 3-0 series win against Australia could put them back in contention.

Also read| 'Waste of a wicket': Former India coach brutally slams Virat Kohli on his poor outing in Mumbai Test against New Zealand