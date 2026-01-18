FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's century; fifties from Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana in vain as New Zealand beat India by 41 runs to win series 2-1

Virat Kohli’s brilliant century and fighting fifties from Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana went in vain as New Zealand defeated India by 40 runs in the series decider. The win helped the Black Caps clinch the series 2-1, ending India’s hopes with a clinical performance.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

Virat Kohli delivered yet another batting masterclass, registering his 85th international century, while emerging talents Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana each notched their maiden fifties. Despite these efforts, India fell short by 41 runs in the series decider at Holkar Stadium. New Zealand’s bowlers held their composure in the final overs, securing a 2-1 series victory—an historic achievement, marking the BlackCaps’ first ODI series win on Indian soil.

Mitchell and Phillips Turn the Tide

New Zealand’s innings began on shaky ground after being put in to bat, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana striking early to leave the visitors at 5 for 2. The momentum shifted dramatically when Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips came together, constructing a formidable 219-run partnership that swung the pressure firmly onto the hosts.

Mitchell was relentless, compiling a commanding 137 from 131 deliveries—his second consecutive century of the series—while Phillips complemented him superbly with a fluent 106 off 88. Their stand propelled New Zealand to a competitive 337 for 8, despite a late fightback from India’s bowlers.

Kohli Stands Alone

India’s pursuit of a daunting target got off to a poor start, with the top order faltering and the scoreboard reading 118 for 4. Kohli, undeterred, anchored the innings with his trademark blend of composure and controlled aggression, reaching his 54th ODI hundred in just 91 balls.

He found support in Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose assured 53 provided stability, and their 88-run partnership kept India’s hopes alive. After Reddy’s dismissal, Harshit Rana injected fresh energy, blasting 52 off 43 balls and thrilling the crowd with powerful hitting. For a moment, the chase appeared very much alive.

Turning Point

With 61 required from the final six overs and Kohli still at the crease, India seemed poised for a memorable finish. However, Kristian Clarke and Zakary Foulkes maintained their discipline at the death. The defining moment arrived in the 46th over, when Kohli, running out of partners, attempted to accelerate but was caught by Daryl Mitchell at long-on off Clarke’s bowling.

Kohli’s valiant 124 ended India’s hopes, and the chase concluded at 296. New Zealand emerged victorious, clinching their first-ever ODI series win in India—a hard-earned and historic triumph for the BlackCaps.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious gesture with Daryl Mitchell goes viral after losing world no.1 ranking

