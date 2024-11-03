In the three games till now, ace India batter Virat Kohli has scored just 93 runs while Rohit has got 91.

The conclusion of the home season for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was far from ideal. The lackluster performance in the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai highlighted the struggles of the aging stalwarts. Instead of a triumphant finish, they faced a disappointing end.

Historically, India's success in Test cricket at home was attributed to the dominance of spinners on turning pitches and the ability of Indian batsmen to post big scores. Kohli and Sharma were often at the forefront of these victories. However, the recent series against New Zealand shattered the unbeatable aura surrounding the Indian team.

The defeat in the second Test, following a humiliating collapse in the first Test, exposed the vulnerabilities of the Indian batting lineup. Sharma's last Test century was in March 2024, while Kohli's last century dates back to July 2023. Their recent performances have been underwhelming, with both players struggling to make an impact in the series.

In five matches and ten innings, Sharma scored only 133 runs at an average of 13.30, with a highest score of 52. Similarly, Kohli managed 192 runs at an average of 21.33, with a highest score of 70. These numbers reflect a concerning decline in form for the two stalwarts of Indian cricket.

During the series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli scored a total of 93 runs in 6 innings, with an average of 15.50. Similarly, Rohit Sharma scored 91 runs in 6 innings, with an average of 15.17.

As India prepares for a challenging five-Test series in Australia, the performance of Kohli and Sharma will be closely scrutinized. The upcoming months will be crucial in determining whether they can prolong their Test careers. With Kohli approaching 36 and Sharma a year older, the pressure is on for them to rediscover their form and lead the Indian team to success on foreign soil.

