IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli leads India to thrilling 4-wicket victory over New Zealand, fans say 'one man army'

Virat Kohli once again showcased his mastery in chasing formidable targets, sealing a long-awaited victory for India over New Zealand in an ICC event.

In a thrilling showdown at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, Virat Kohli once again showcased his mastery in chasing formidable targets, sealing a long-awaited victory for India over New Zealand in an ICC event. The match unfolded under the clear skies on a Sunday, where Kohli's brilliant performance was the cornerstone of India's triumph, aided by Mohammad Shami's fiery five-wicket haul.

This win marked India's first over the Black Caps in an ICC event in two decades. Mohammad Shami was the undeniable hero of the day, displaying remarkable bowling prowess as he scalped five crucial wickets for a mere 54 runs, severely constraining New Zealand's batting lineup. Even though Daryl Mitchell valiantly anchored New Zealand's innings with a gutsy 130 off 127 balls, Shami's brilliance ensured that they were limited to a total of 273 runs.

Kohli, a true cricketing legend, took center stage during India's chase, delivering a nearly flawless performance. His 95 runs off 104 balls were a testament to his exceptional skill and determination. Throughout the innings, he forged three pivotal 50-run partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27), and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out), guiding his side towards a resounding victory. With sheer precision and unwavering focus, Kohli's leadership with the bat led India to reach the target in 48 overs.

The stadium reverberated with the deafening cheers of fans as Kohli's masterful batting display and Shami's destructive bowling proved to be the winning formula for India. This memorable victory not only marked a significant milestone but also ignited the hopes of a successful campaign in the World Cup for Indian cricket team.