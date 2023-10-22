Headlines

Virat Kohli's 95, Mohammed Shami's 5 for 54 stole the show as India beat New Zealand after 2 decades in World Cup

Navratri Day 9 Maha Navami: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, timing, mantras, significance

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli leads India to thrilling 4-wicket victory over New Zealand, fans say 'one man army'

Mahua Moitra cleared her stand on bribery charges, waiting for Parliamentary panel probe report: TMC

'Israel must operate by...': US President Joe Biden amid Israel-Hamas conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli's 95, Mohammed Shami's 5 for 54 stole the show as India beat New Zealand after 2 decades in World Cup

Navratri Day 9 Maha Navami: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, timing, mantras, significance

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli leads India to thrilling 4-wicket victory over New Zealand, fans say 'one man army'

10 contestants who kissed on screen in Bigg Boss

World's poorest countries by GDP per capita

7 foods to fight dry skin in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

Kangana Ranaut says CDS General Anil Chauhan gave this personal gift to Tejas director after film's special screening

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli leads India to thrilling 4-wicket victory over New Zealand, fans say 'one man army'

Virat Kohli once again showcased his mastery in chasing formidable targets, sealing a long-awaited victory for India over New Zealand in an ICC event.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a thrilling showdown at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, Virat Kohli once again showcased his mastery in chasing formidable targets, sealing a long-awaited victory for India over New Zealand in an ICC event. The match unfolded under the clear skies on a Sunday, where Kohli's brilliant performance was the cornerstone of India's triumph, aided by Mohammad Shami's fiery five-wicket haul.

This win marked India's first over the Black Caps in an ICC event in two decades. Mohammad Shami was the undeniable hero of the day, displaying remarkable bowling prowess as he scalped five crucial wickets for a mere 54 runs, severely constraining New Zealand's batting lineup. Even though Daryl Mitchell valiantly anchored New Zealand's innings with a gutsy 130 off 127 balls, Shami's brilliance ensured that they were limited to a total of 273 runs.

Kohli, a true cricketing legend, took center stage during India's chase, delivering a nearly flawless performance. His 95 runs off 104 balls were a testament to his exceptional skill and determination. Throughout the innings, he forged three pivotal 50-run partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27), and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out), guiding his side towards a resounding victory. With sheer precision and unwavering focus, Kohli's leadership with the bat led India to reach the target in 48 overs.

The stadium reverberated with the deafening cheers of fans as Kohli's masterful batting display and Shami's destructive bowling proved to be the winning formula for India. This memorable victory not only marked a significant milestone but also ignited the hopes of a successful campaign in the World Cup for Indian cricket team.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Meet banker who bought one of Mumbai's most expensive apartments, works in India's top UPI firm; house price is...

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan meets MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of Afghanistan's crucial group clash against Pakistan

Ganapath box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff's film collects only Rs 2.5 crore, marks worst opening of his career

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE