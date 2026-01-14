IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record, second only to Ricky Ponting in elite list

Virat Kohli has broken a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, climbing to second place on an elite all-time list with only Ricky Ponting ahead. The milestone further strengthens Kohli’s legacy as one of cricket’s greatest batters and marks another historic moment in his career.

Virat Kohli continues to etch his name deeper into cricket’s record books. In the second ODI against New Zealand, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s all-time leading run-scorer against the Kiwis in One Day Internationals. Tied with Tendulkar after a commanding 93 in the series opener, Kohli wasted no time—dispatching the first delivery he faced for a boundary to claim the record outright. He now stands alone as the most prolific Indian batter against New Zealand in 50-over cricket.

Globally, however, Ricky Ponting remains the benchmark. Kohli still trails the Australian great in total ODI runs against New Zealand.

Most Runs vs New Zealand in ODIs:

1. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 1,971 runs in 51 matches (average 45.83)

2. Virat Kohli (India) – 1,751+ runs in 35 matches (average 56.40)

3. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 1,750 runs in 42 matches (average 46.05)

4. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 1,519 runs in 47 matches (average 33.75)

Kohli’s latest feat is just one of several remarkable achievements in a sensational week. In the opening ODI in Vadodara on January 11, the Indian star became the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in just 624 innings—20 fewer than Tendulkar’s previous record. In the process, Kohli also overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, closing in on Tendulkar’s all-time tally.

Adding to his impressive run, Kohli reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings on January 14, leapfrogging teammate Rohit Sharma. It marks his first time atop the rankings since July 2021 and his 11th overall stint as the world’s top ODI batsman—a remarkable accomplishment at age 37.

Kohli’s dominance is underscored by his current form, with five consecutive ODI scores of fifty or more. As bowlers search for answers, Kohli’s relentless consistency continues to set him apart on the world stage.

