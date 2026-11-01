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IND vs NZ: Tim Seifert's 93, Glenn Phillips' 65* power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; India take T20I series 3-2

Tim Seifert's explosive 93 and Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 65 powered New Zealand to a convincing seven-wicket victory over India in the fifth T20I. Despite the defeat in the final match, India clinched the five-match series 3-2.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Tim Seifert's 93, Glenn Phillips' 65* power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; India take T20I series 3-2
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India faced a defeat in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, losing by 7 wickets. While the visitors secured the series 3-2, the Kiwis dominated the series finale without giving India a chance to recover.

Batting first, India managed to score 191/8, thanks to fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. Adam Milne was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets. In response, Tim Seifert made a significant impact with a powerful 93, supported by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 65. This loss marked the first time in 17 years that India lost consecutive T20Is in a bilateral series against New Zealand.

In their first innings of the series, India got off to a shaky start, losing Abhishek Sharma (1) and Sanju Samson (4) quickly. However, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan formed a solid 93-run partnership, providing India with some momentum. Ishan scored 61 runs, while Shreyas contributed 50 before both were dismissed in quick succession. Naman Dhir (33) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (22) added valuable runs towards the end of the innings.

Adam Milne was the top bowler for New Zealand, claiming four wickets for just 19 runs. Nathan Smith (2/28) and Blair Tickner (2/38) also took two wickets each.

New Zealand's innings began slowly, with Finn Allen falling early to Arshdeep during the powerplay. However, Tim Seifert, who received a second chance at 13, launched an aggressive attack alongside Daryl Mitchell, propelling the hosts to 59/1 within the first 6 overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 29, but by then, Mitchell had already made a significant contribution, forming a 73-run partnership off just 42 balls that pushed New Zealand past the 80-run mark by the 9th over. Following that, Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert took control, with Seifert reaching his fifty in just 34 balls.

Seifert narrowly missed out on a century, falling 7 runs short, but Phillips secured his fifty and led the hosts to victory. Glenn also set a record for the most runs (336) in a bilateral T20I series.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses Suryakumar Yadav in elite T20I list

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