India finds itself on the brink of a historic whitewash at home, a scenario that hasn’t occurred in over a decade. As the third Test against New Zealand unfolds in Mumbai, the pressure mounts on the Indian team, reminiscent of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series where Rishabh Pant emerged as a beacon of hope, leading India to victory against Australia. In stark contrast, this series has been marred by disappointing performances from key players, particularly Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In the ongoing Test, India’s batting lineup has struggled significantly. Virat Kohli managed a mere single run, while Rohit Sharma dismissed for just 11 runs. Their failures have been a focal point of criticism from fans and analysts alike, highlighting a concerning trend in their recent Test performances. Rohit’s form has been particularly alarming; throughout this series, he has averaged just 13.30, with his last century dating back to March 2024 against England. Kohli’s situation is similarly disheartening, averaging 21.33 in this series with his last century recorded in July 2023 against the West Indies.

The Indian team’s struggles have drawn parallels to their previous home season's success, where they boasted an unbeaten record for 12 years until this series. The defeat in Pune marked the first home Test series loss since 2012, with New Zealand taking an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the second Test by 113 runs. Fans are now left questioning whether Sharma and Kohli can reclaim their form ahead of the crucial upcoming tour to Australia.

As India approaches the final Test match, all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who remains the last hope for a turnaround. His ability to perform under pressure could be pivotal if India is to avoid a humiliating whitewash at home. The stakes are high as the team seeks redemption and an opportunity to end the season on a positive note amidst growing scrutiny and expectations from fans.