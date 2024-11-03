It is the first time India has been whitewashed in a Test series at home since they lost to South Africa in…

India's cricket team has suffered a humiliating whitewash at home, losing the Test series against New Zealand 3-0, a record low for Indian cricket. This defeat not only meant that India's 18-match home series winning streak came to an end.

The series ended with a bleak performance from senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been firmly under the microscope after their disappointing efforts. Rohit managed just 11 runs in the final innings of the last Test at Wankhede Stadium, and Kohli scored just 1 run. India's only silver lining was Rishabh Pant's 64 runs, but his effort was lost in the shadow of the top order's collective failure as they crumbled to pressure.

This disheartening defeat has started critics questioning Gautam Gambhir's coaching methods. Now, fans and analysts are calling for accountability after the team has been found wanting in terms of resilience and strategy throughout the series, with Gambhir taking over as head coach earlier this year.

It is the first time India has been whitewashed in a Test series at home since they lost to South Africa in 2000. India failed to win any matches in that series, and it has taken more than two decades for another team to achieve the same against them.

India looks back on this shocking outcome, while fans ponder how the team will come back from this and fix these glaring issues before future international fixtures. Rebuilding trust and performance will be the focus as they attempt to regain their status as a dominant force in world cricket.