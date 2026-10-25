IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches

New Zealand have announced major squad changes for the final three T20I matches against India. Find out which players are included, who misses out and how the changes could impact the IND vs NZ T20I series.

New Zealand has unveiled strategic squad adjustments for their upcoming three T20 International matches against India, implementing a careful rotation plan to manage player workload. Lockie Ferguson will sit out the third encounter before returning for the final two games while Matt Henry stays behind in Christchurch to prepare for the ODI campaign, joining the squad in Auckland on November 2. Blair Tickner enters the squad for all three remaining T20Is and Josh Clarkson becomes available for the last two matches as part of this comprehensive workload management strategy ahead of the five-match ODI series, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Matt Fisher will accompany the team to Wellington exclusively for the third T20I as additional pace support, then return to the New Zealand A squad.

Kyle Jamieson will participate in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27, and remains eligible for Canterbury's second-round Ford Trophy match on October 31 before rejoining the Black Caps for the ODI series.

Head coach Rob Walter emphasized that the team's exceptional squad depth has proven invaluable in managing fast bowler workloads effectively.

"It's been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come. We're very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers' workloads, and to try and ensure they're best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up," he said as per the New Zealand Cricket website.

India currently leads the five-match T20I series 2-0 after claiming both opening matches in Christchurch by four wickets each. New Zealand will attempt to revive their campaign in Wellington on October 27, with subsequent matches scheduled for Auckland on October 30 and Hamilton on November 1, followed by the five-match ODI series.

New Zealand’s updated T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson (for 4th and 5th T20I), Kyle Jamieson (only for third T20I), Matt Fisher (cover for third T20I), Blair Tickner (for last 3 T20Is), Josh Clarkson (4th and 5th T20I).

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