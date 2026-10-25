FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'

Tiger Shroff is 'in deep shock'; actor makes first STATEMENT on firing attack

Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Life Through Stunning Visuals and Soulful Music

Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Li

IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches

IND vs NZ: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three T20Is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches

New Zealand have announced major squad changes for the final three T20I matches against India. Find out which players are included, who misses out and how the changes could impact the IND vs NZ T20I series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches
NZ trail 2-0 in 5 match series (Image: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New Zealand has unveiled strategic squad adjustments for their upcoming three T20 International matches against India, implementing a careful rotation plan to manage player workload. Lockie Ferguson will sit out the third encounter before returning for the final two games while Matt Henry stays behind in Christchurch to prepare for the ODI campaign, joining the squad in Auckland on November 2. Blair Tickner enters the squad for all three remaining T20Is and Josh Clarkson becomes available for the last two matches as part of this comprehensive workload management strategy ahead of the five-match ODI series, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC). 

Matt Fisher will accompany the team to Wellington exclusively for the third T20I as additional pace support, then return to the New Zealand A squad.

Kyle Jamieson will participate in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27, and remains eligible for Canterbury's second-round Ford Trophy match on October 31 before rejoining the Black Caps for the ODI series.

Head coach Rob Walter emphasized that the team's exceptional squad depth has proven invaluable in managing fast bowler workloads effectively.

"It's been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come. We're very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers' workloads, and to try and ensure they're best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up," he said as per the New Zealand Cricket website.

India currently leads the five-match T20I series 2-0 after claiming both opening matches in Christchurch by four wickets each. New Zealand will attempt to revive their campaign in Wellington on October 27, with subsequent matches scheduled for Auckland on October 30 and Hamilton on November 1, followed by the five-match ODI series.

New Zealand’s updated T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson (for 4th and 5th T20I), Kyle Jamieson (only for third T20I), Matt Fisher (cover for third T20I), Blair Tickner (for last 3 T20Is), Josh Clarkson (4th and 5th T20I).

Also read| 'Thought it was gone': Shreyas Iyer reacts to India's thrilling last-over win over New Zealand

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'
Tiger Shroff is 'in deep shock'; actor makes first STATEMENT on firing attack
War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on Ukraine, West Asia conflicts
War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on West Asia conflicts
Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Life Through Stunning Visuals and Soulful Music
Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Li
Saif Ali Khan attack: Trail begins with major development, nurse recalls actor overpowering attacker after he demanded Rs 1 crore
Saif Ali Khan attack trail: Nurse recalls attacker demanded Rs 1 crore
IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches
IND vs NZ: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three T20Is
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement