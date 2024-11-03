Gill partnered with Rishabh Pant to steer India out of trouble with a crucial 96-run stand before Pant was dismissed for 60.

Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional talent by scoring a magnificent half-century in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. His innings proved to be invaluable as it helped India recover from a precarious situation. After India's top order faltered, leaving them struggling at 84-4 while chasing New Zealand's first innings score of 235, Gill partnered with Rishabh Pant to steer India out of trouble with a crucial 96-run stand before Pant was dismissed for 60. Gill, however, stood firm at the crease and played a vital role in keeping India's innings intact, eventually being dismissed for a well-earned 90 runs by Ajaz Patel.

Gill's impressive performance not only rescued India but also propelled him to surpass Cheteshwar Pujara as the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship (WTC). Pujara had amassed 1769 runs for India in the WTC. Rohit Sharma leads the pack with 2,674 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 2,426 runs, and Rishabh Pant with 1933 runs.

Most runs for India in World Test Championship

Rohit Sharma – 2674

Virat Kohli – 2426

Rishabh Pant – 1933

Shubman Gill – 1799

Cheteshwar Pujara – 1769

Despite Gill and Pant's heroics putting India in a commanding position in the third Test, New Zealand fought back strongly by claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the second session on Day 2, causing India to slip from 180-4 to 263 all out.

India needs a victory in the third Test to maintain their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Despite being considered strong contenders for the final, India's series loss to New Zealand has put them in a difficult position. In order to have a realistic chance of making it to the final, India must win the ongoing Test against New Zealand and defeat Australia by a margin of at least 3-0. The stakes are high, and India will need to bring their A-game to secure their spot in the final.

